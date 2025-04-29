Report: NH relies more heavily on local spending to support schools than any other state

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

New Hampshire spends more per public school student than all but five other states, according to a new report. At $22,252 spent per pupil on average in the 2023-2024 school year, it was surpassed by only New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

It’s a statistic that has been true for years, and one that Gov. Kelly Ayotte has frequently touted.

“If you put together the total education funding from state and local and other sources, we’re in the top 10 in the nation in terms of funding public education,” she said during a Jan. 15 press conference, responding to a pair of lawsuits alleging the state does not spend enough.

“… That’s the reality. Shouldn’t we look at the reality of the situation versus an artificial discussion on one piece of the funding?”

But the way New Hampshire raises that money sets it apart. Despite its high overall spending, the Granite State contributed the smallest proportion of state dollars and the largest proportion of local dollars per student of all 50 states in the same school year, the report, released by the National Education Association Tuesday, states.

New Hampshire spent proportionally less state money per student than Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Louisiana New York, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, the next nine lowest-ranked states.

The report confirms what residents of all political stripes have long known to be true: New Hampshire’s schools are driven by local property tax collections, not state spending. And it comes against the backdrop of an ongoing fight in the state budget process over how much public school students should receive each year for education — and who should pay for it.

Democrats and progressives cite the low level of state support as evidence that the state is abandoning its financial responsibilities and downshifting costs to local taxpayers, and say the state should spend more. School districts and taxpayers have filed two separate lawsuits seeking to force the state to do so.

But conservatives point to the state’s aging population and steadily declining enrollment to question why the school districts should receive more funding at all. And this year, House Republicans have pushed forward proposals to reduce the amount of state tax revenue that is sent to the Education Trust Fund and impose spending caps on school districts to require supermajorities to raise local spending.

Overall, New Hampshire schools spent 6.64% more per student at the start of the 2023-2024 school year than at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the report shows.

Each side has drawn different conclusions from the same reality. Those conclusions have inspired competing legislation.

House Republicans have proposed a slight increase in state spending to schools in the state budget. But they have also included a measure in the budget to reduce the amount of revenue that goes to the Education Trust Fund, from the $1.3 billion a year proposed by Ayotte to $937 million per year. That account, which funds public schools and other programs such as education freedom accounts, is currently running a surplus.

House Republicans have also added legislation into the budget that would limit school district budget increases to inflation, except in the case of a certain level of enrollment growth or a supermajority vote by residents at the district’s annual meeting.

Democrats, meanwhile, have opposed that legislation and pushed for various bills to increase the amount the state would spend per pupil overall, add targeted funding to needier school districts, and require wealthier school districts to redistribute excess statewide property tax revenue to those with lower property values.

The NEA report shows a number of other comparison points between New Hampshire and other states.

Across the U.S., New Hampshire saw one of the highest year-to-year drops in enrollment from the start of the 2022-2023 school year to the start of the 2023-2024 school year: a 1.47% decline. In contrast, neighboring Maine experienced a 0.9 percent enrollment decline, Vermont saw enrollment stay steady, and Massachusetts measured a 0.1 percent increase.

But New Hampshire has the second-lowest student-to-teacher ratio in the country, after Vermont, the report states. There are on average 10.5 students per teacher in New Hampshire schools; Wyoming, in contrast, was last with 12.6 students per teacher.

In the 2022-2023 school year, there were 10.7 students per teacher. New Hampshire’s 2.19% drop in student-to-teacher ratio is one of the largest in the country.

Public school teacher pay in the Granite State is nearly at the national median. New Hampshire teachers made an average of $67,170 per year in 2023-2024, which ranked 24th nationally, according to the report. That amount is up by 4.7% from the year before.

And the report indicates a wide spread of how much per year states spend on public school students. New Hampshire’s $22,252 in the 2023-2024 school year was dwarfed by New York’s $31,514, but came in well ahead of 50th-ranked Utah, which spent $11,289 per student.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has vowed to dismantle the Department of Education and send the federal grant money back to states in the form of block grants, which has led to mixed reactions in the Granite State. But in New Hampshire, federal spending makes up just 8.4% of per pupil spending, the 45th lowest proportion in the country.

It’s another signifier of how much the state draws from property taxes.

