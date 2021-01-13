 N.H. National Guard Members Heading To Washington As Inauguration Security Beefs Up | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. National Guard Members Heading To Washington As Inauguration Security Beefs Up

About 50 members of the New Hampshire National Guard are heading to Washington to bolster security during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

As NHPR's Josh Rogers reports, Gov. Chris Sununu is backing the deployment, which he said was "to protect and defend democracy."

[Trump Impeached After Capitol Riot; Historic Second Charge]

In a statement, Governor Sununu said New Hampshire's troops have a critical mission and that he will pray for them as they work to ensure "a peaceful and orderly transition of power."

The local troops will fly to Washington, D.C., and come from the New Hampshire Guard's 160th Engineer detachment and 157th Security Forces Squadron.

New Hampshire Air National Guard is also providing three planes to help other states transport military personnel and equipment to Washington for the inaugural.

Around the country, law enforcement agencies are also stepping up security at State Houses in preparation for potential rallies or protests.

