N.H. Man Arrested for Threatening Members of Congress Who Don’t ‘Get Behind Donald Trump’

An Amherst man will remain in custody pending a bail hearing after he allegedly left threatening voicemails for members of Congress.

The U.S. Attorney's office alleges that Ryder Winegar, 33, threatened six different members of Congress, including telling one that “Donald Trump is your president. He's going to be president. If he's not, there's going to be fucking problems. You understand?”

Winegar allegedly left messages between December 16 and 17. In at least one message, he included his name and return telephone number, which has a 603 area code.

“I got some advice for you. Here's the advice, Donald Trump is your president. If you don't get behind him, we're going to hang you until you die,” reads the transcript of one of the messages allegedly left by Winegar.

In addition to threatening the members of Congress, who aren’t identified in court paperwork, Winegar also allegedly made homophobic, racist and anti-Semitic remarks. In one message, he claims he is a U.S Navy veteran.

On December 20, investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police attempted to speak with Winegar, but were asked to leave his property, officials say.

Winegar was arrested Monday in Boston, and appeared before a magistrate Tuesday, who ordered him held pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.