© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

Feds bring more charges against Dover man, now accused of threatening three presidential candidates

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire. NHPR photo by Ali Oshinskie.
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR
U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire. NHPR photo by Ali Oshinskie.

Authorities are bringing additional criminal charges against a Dover man accused of threatening presidential candidates in text messages.

Tyler Anderson, 30, was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly responded to a mass text message from Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign with a threat to kill the candidate and anyone who attended an upcoming event in Portsmouth.

Authorities found additional threats in his phone, and on Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Anderson on two additional counts of sending interstate threats.

On Nov. 22, Anderson allegedly threatened in a text message to “impale” and “disembowel” one candidate, according to prosecutors. On Dec. 6, he allegedly made a similar threat towards a second candidate in text messages, and warned of a “mass shooting.”

In court records, the victims are identified as U.S. Presidential Candidates 1, 2 and 3. Ramaswamy’s campaign has confirmed he was a target of one of the threats.

Anderson was previously released on bail following a brief court hearing. He was ordered to remove all firearms from his home, and have no additional contact with any presidential candidates. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 5.

If convicted, each count could carry up to a five year prison term, along with fines.
Tags
NH News threatsVivek Ramaswamyfitn
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.