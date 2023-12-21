Feds bring more charges against Dover man, now accused of threatening three presidential candidates

Authorities are bringing additional criminal charges against a Dover man accused of threatening presidential candidates in text messages.

Tyler Anderson, 30, was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly responded to a mass text message from Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign with a threat to kill the candidate and anyone who attended an upcoming event in Portsmouth.

Authorities found additional threats in his phone, and on Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Anderson on two additional counts of sending interstate threats.

On Nov. 22, Anderson allegedly threatened in a text message to “impale” and “disembowel” one candidate, according to prosecutors. On Dec. 6, he allegedly made a similar threat towards a second candidate in text messages, and warned of a “mass shooting.”

In court records, the victims are identified as U.S. Presidential Candidates 1, 2 and 3. Ramaswamy’s campaign has confirmed he was a target of one of the threats.

Anderson was previously released on bail following a brief court hearing. He was ordered to remove all firearms from his home, and have no additional contact with any presidential candidates. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 5.

If convicted, each count could carry up to a five year prison term, along with fines.