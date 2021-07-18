-
An Amherst man accused by federal authorities of leaving threatening voicemails for multiple members of Congress last December is being ordered held in…
A judge is deciding whether a New Hampshire man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress in December will remain jailed while his case…
An Amherst man will remain in custody pending a bail hearing after he allegedly left threatening voicemails for members of Congress.The U.S. Attorney's…
A police officer accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a New Hampshire woman is scheduled for an arraignment next week.State police say…
New Hampshire authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of a man in Amherst.The attorney general's office said in a news release…
A man whom authorities say fatally shot his mother, then killed himself, was a student at Vermont Law School.Authorities said 35-year-old Jonathan Trombly…