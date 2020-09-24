 N.H. Lawmakers Seek Disaster Declaration For Atlantic Herring Fishery | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Lawmakers Seek Disaster Declaration For Atlantic Herring Fishery

Credit NOAA

New Hampshire lawmakers want a federal disaster declaration for the Atlantic herring fishery.

Herring is a key bait fish for lobster and tuna, but its population is shrinking.

Federal regulators sharply lowered the state’s share of commercial herring quotas last year, in what officials say was a huge economic blow to New Hampshire’s small fleet.

The latest available data, from June, shows the species is still considered overfished, although overfishing is not actively occurring. Scientists are also seeing a record low number of new herring adding to the population, a key metric for future years known as recruitment.

Governor Chris Sununu has asked the US Commerce Secretary for a disaster declaration to give aid to affected fishermen while the stock is failing.

The state’s Congressional delegation threw their support behind that request this week.

Tags: 
Herring
Fisheries

Related Content

Deep Cut for Fishermen of Herring Amid Population Loss

By Associated Press Feb 10, 2019
NOAA Northeast Fisheries Science Center

 

Fishermen of an important species of lobster bait will have to contend with a deep cut in quota this year due to concerns about the fish's population.

Atlantic herring are the source of a major fishery on the East Coast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced on Thursday that it's cutting this year's herring quota from nearly 110 million pounds to about 33 million pounds.

N.H. Lobstermen Lament Coming Regulations To Prevent Right Whale Entanglements

By Jan 17, 2020
NOAA Fisheries

New Hampshire is drafting plans for how its lobster fishery will help meet new federal goals for protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Seacoast lobstermen weighed in on the proposal at a meeting Thursday night in Portsmouth with the state Department of Fish and Game.

Warming Waters Spell More Bad News for New England Shrimp

By Nov 20, 2019
ASMFC.org

New England shrimp are still in bad shape despite a fishing shutdown that is unlikely to end soon, new data shows.

The region's shrimp fishing industry, long based mostly in Maine, has been shut down since 2013 because of concerns about the health of the population. Recent surveys off Maine and New Hampshire say signs are still poor, scientists with the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said.

Jonah Crab Moves Mainstream In Gulf Of Maine After Decades As Lobster Bycatch

By Apr 2, 2019
Josh Carloni / NHFG

Regulators are taking comments on plans to expand a lucrative new crab fishery that’s stirring interest in the Gulf of Maine.

Jonah crabs are a native species that, until recently, was mainly caught as bycatch – by accident – in lobster pots.

Now, as warming waters push the lobster fishery north, more fishermen – especially in southern New England – are targeting Jonah crabs on purpose to supplement their income.

New Hampshire Fish and Game biologist Josh Carloni says in Northern New England and the Gulf of Maine, lobster is still king – but that could change.