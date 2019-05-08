N.H. Lawmakers Pass Bill to Provide Menstrual Products in All Middle and High Schools

Lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday requiring all of the state's public middle and high schools to provide menstrual products in female and gender neutral bathrooms free of charge.

The bill was inspired by Rochester high schooler, Caroline Dillon, who said her peers were skipping school because they couldn't afford tampons or pads.

Supporters have praised the bill for breaking the stigma around menstruation.

Its critics said the bill was an unfunded mandate requiring schools to pay for more services without giving them the money to do so.