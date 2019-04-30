N.H. House Committee Backs Suite Of Renewable Energy, Efficiency Reforms

By 1 minute ago

A set of renewable energy bills got bipartisan support in a state legislative committee Tuesday. Most members of the House energy committee voted to advance a bill expanding net energy metering in the state.

The proposal would let towns and businesses generate more of their own power to sell back to the electric grid. Governor Chris Sununu vetoed a version of the plan last year.

Now, this year’s versions of the bill are nearing Sununu’s desk with potentially veto-proof margins of support.

But Representative Bob Backus, who chairs the House energy committee, says he hopes Sununu will consider signing the net metering bill, and others: 

"We've moved a lot of bills forward that we think are very good to support energy efficiency, our best resource to meet future need, and renewables, which is another fine resource,” Backus said in an interview.

To that end, his committee also gave nearly unanimous support Tuesday to ending customer rebates from the Regional Greenhouse Initiative, and putting that funding instead toward energy efficiency programs.

Backus says efficiency is the best way to offset New Hampshire's high electric rates.

"You can use less energy and get the same quality of service - that's where you can save money on your bill."

His committee also voted Tuesday to support a plan to get the state using 60 percent renewable energy by 2040, and to work on bringing a large-scale renewable energy procurement program to the state.

Tags: 
Renewable Energy
Renewables
NH Politics
Energy

Related Content

Hanover Residents Will Soon Have Easy Options For Renewable Power, Officials Say

By Apr 25, 2019
Sustainable Hanover

The Town of Hanover is pushing forward with plans to connect residents with renewable electricity.

Town officials are working with Liberty Utilities and third party suppliers on logistics and pricing, Town Manager Julia Griffin told attendees at a public energy forum Wednesday night.

Hanover became the first community in the state two years ago to set ambitious energy goals through the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 campaign.

Sprague Energy Looks To Grow Past Fossil Fuels With Flexible Solar Panels On Oil Tanks

By Feb 12, 2019
Picktricity

New Hampshire-based oil and gas distributor Sprague is getting into the renewable energy business – and they hope new solar panels on their storage tanks are only a first step.

The panels, installed by Massachusetts-based Picktricity, are not the common angled glass variety. These flexible “thin-film” panels can be glued almost anywhere.

Sprague sustainability director Jay Leduc says they've had the panels on top of an inactive oil storage tank in Portland since last spring.

On Low-Income Solar Projects, Advocates Say Gov. Sununu Is More Talk Than Action

By Apr 3, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A new kind of solar array has begun to pop up in New Hampshire in the past few years.

It's known as a low-income solar project: Grants and donations pay the up-front installation cost, and the savings the array generates go straight to low-income residents.

Energy Industry Says N.H. Could Soon See Offshore Wind, Modernized Grid, More E.V. Chargers

By Mar 28, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Energy industry players announced big plans for the future of New Hampshire’s electric grid at a conference in Concord Thursday -- even as some progressive energy ideas continue to stir controversy in state government. 

A major offshore wind developer says it plans to explore the possibility of involving Pease International Tradeport in its business.