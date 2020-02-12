N.H. Election Officials: Primary Went Off Without A Hitch, Record Number Of Democratic Ballots Cast

After a messy caucus in Iowa last week, the pressure was on for New Hampshire to avoid making any serious mistakes in Tuesday's presidential primary. And for the most part, it seems like New Hampshire succeeded.

As state election officials worked to finalize the official results of the race Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said there didn't appear to be any major issues on primary day.

“We did the proper training, we did all the prep work, and - did the voters know what to expect, did the officials know what to do,” Scanlan said. “And everything just worked as it should have.”

Scanlan said, if anything, the main complaint on Tuesday came from voters who were unable to vote in the primary they hoped for because of their party registration.

In New Hampshire, undeclared voters can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. But if someone's a registered Republican or Democrat, they can only vote in the party to which they're registered.

Numbers released Wednesday afternoon by the Secretary of State’s office show that more than 450,000 ballots were cast in this week’s primaries. That includes over 300,000 ballots on the Democratic side, and 156,000 in the Republican contest. (Story continues below chart.)

The Democratic figure is a record number for a single party in a presidential primary, while the number of Republican ballots cast is significantly higher than what’s been cast for an incumbent president in the past two decades.

Tuesday’s turnout figures, or the percentage of eligible voters who showed up to the polls, will not be available until final voter registration numbers are available.