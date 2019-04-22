N.H. Congressional Delegation Criticizes New Trump Administration Abortion Rule

New Hampshire's congressional delegation on Monday criticized a new Trump Administration rule around facilities that offer abortions.

In February, the administration announced it will deny federal money -- known as Title X funds -- to clinics that provide abortion services. Opponents say this would hurt providers that offer other health services on site, including cancer screenings and birth control.

These providers, they add, are not permitted to use Title X funds for abortions under the current standing rule.

According to Planned Parenthood, more than 16,000 Granite Staters rely on clinics that receive this funding.

Under what some Democrats are calling a "gag rule," physicians receiving Title X support would also not be allowed to refer their patients to abortion providers.

Dr. Leana Wen is President of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

"This is the very definition of the government telling doctors what we can and cannot say to our patients,” she said. “It's unethical, it's illegal and it's harmful."

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who was joined by Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, called it an attempt to undermine family planning.

"For thousands of women in New Hampshire -- particularly low-income women -- their family planning visits to Planned Parenthood may be their only doctors appointments all year," Shaheen said.

The American Medical Association and other organizations are challenging the rule in court, which does not go into effect until May 3.