New Hampshire Trooper Injured, Driver Killed In Dalton Shooting

One man is dead and a New Hampshire state trooper is recovering from being shot after a traffic stop in Dalton.

According to a statement from the Attorney General's office, the trooper stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, there was an exchange of gunfire between the trooper and the male driver, who officials say was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Responding officers found the driver dead at the scene. The trooper was hospitalized, and was in stable condition Thursday morning.

Neither of their names have been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The officer did not have a police body camera or cruiser camera, according to the AG's office.

(This story will be updated as more information is made available.)