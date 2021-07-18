Officer-Involved Shooting

-
(This story was updated Thursday, 3:30pm.) Officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Dalton Wednesday…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has released its final report on a police shooting that took place in Weare in August.The reports says the…
-
A five-hour standoff in Ossipee on Thursday ended with a man being shot by police.The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says police officers were…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says a State Trooper's use of deadly force in September was legally justified. The incident began when Trooper…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is continuing its investigation into the death of a man in Epping during a confrontation with a state…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General says a Belmont police officer was justified in using deadly force during an altercation with a man in September.The AG…
-
New Hampshire State Police say a Belmont police officer fatally shot a man who pulled out a firearm during a confrontation over a warrant outside a gas…
-
The New Hampshire attorney general says officers from the Keene Police Department were justified in the use of deadly force in a shooting that injured a…
-
An investigation by the state Attorney General’s office has concluded that state troopers were justified in their use of deadly force in the shooting of a…
-
Police say a 25-year-old New Hampshire man has died of injuries following a shooting involving a police officer.New Hampshire's Attorney General office is…