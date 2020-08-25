 New Hampshire Charter Schools Warn Of Financial Fallout From Pandemic | New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Charter Schools Warn Of Financial Fallout From Pandemic

By 27 minutes ago

About 2 percent of NH public school students attend charter schools.
Credit Dan Tuohy for NHPR

The New Hampshire Alliance for Public Charter Schools says its members need more money to handle costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Like traditional public schools, charter schools received federal CARES Act relief money, but some say it wasn't enough to cover the cost of new air filtration units, PPE, and laptops for students.

The state's online charter school - the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School - is also stretched thin, after a spike in enrollment and long waitlists of students wanting to opt remote this year.

Unlike traditional schools, charters get most of their support through a mix of state funding and private sources rather than local property taxes.

Matt Southerton, the president of the New Hampshire Alliance for Public Charter Schools, is asking lawmakers to increase government funding for public schools, and accept a large federal grant charter schools.

That grant - worth $46 million - has been on hold for nearly a year. Before the pandemic, Democrats and teachers' unions fought it, saying it would lead to problems for traditional public schools and the state budget down the road.

Now, the Alliance for Public Charter Schools says the financial needs of the pandemic underscore the importance of New Hampshire accepting these funds.

Tags: 
COVID & the Classroom
Coronavirus Coverage
schools
Charter Schools

Related Content

N.H. Virtual Charter School Expands During Pandemic

By Jul 10, 2020
Courtesy of VLACS/Facebook

New Hampshire's online public charter school is expanding in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, known as VLCAS, offers full-time online school to nearly 300 students in New Hampshire, mostly in high school. Approximately another 12,000 high schoolers who are enrolled in their local public schools also take some VLACS classes.

6 Things To Know About Charter Schools In N.H., As Battle Continues Over Funding

By Feb 19, 2020
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

 

Lawmakers, education advocates, and state officials are entering the third month of a high-profile battle over whether to accept a large federal grant to double the number of public charter schools in New Hampshire. 

Despite the grant’s likely demise, the debate surrounding it has reignited long-held tensions over charter schools, who they serve, and what they could mean for the future of public education in New Hampshire.