Nashua Telegraph To Print On Sundays Only

The Nashua Telegraph will scale back its print editions to Sundays only as the coronavirus continues to reshape the local news industry in New Hampshire.

Many local print outlets have laid off staff and cut production due to a loss of advertising revenue. Now, The Telegraph says it will turn its focus to its online edition and begin printing only on Sundays.

The paper says in a statement that the change will let them respond more quickly to COVID-19 and other news. The Telegraph’s Sunday edition will be delivered to subscribers on Saturdays.

Print subscribers will also receive full online access.

