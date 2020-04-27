Nashua Telegraph To Print On Sundays Only

By 1 hour ago

Credit The Telegraph's online header

The Nashua Telegraph will scale back its print editions to Sundays only as the coronavirus continues to reshape the local news industry in New Hampshire.

Many local print outlets have laid off staff and cut production due to a loss of advertising revenue. Now, The Telegraph says it will turn its focus to its online edition and begin printing only on Sundays.

Click here to sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

The paper says in a statement that the change will let them respond more quickly to COVID-19 and other news. The Telegraph’s Sunday edition will be delivered to subscribers on Saturdays.

Print subscribers will also receive full online access.

Click here to make a donation to support NHPR's newsroom today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
newspapers
Nashua
Southern New Hampshire
nashua telegraph
Local News

Related Content

FAQs On New N.H. Unemployment Requirements: Do You Qualify?

By 3 hours ago
Mediaweek via Flickr CC

Updated on April 27, 2020 at 10:24 a.m.  

Following an executive order from Governor Sununu and the passage of the federal CARES Act, many more people are now able to apply for unemployment benefits as a result of COVID-19, including those who need to quarantine, and those who are self-employed.

The Exchange spoke with Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers of N.H. Employment Security in March and April. You can find those full conversations here and here.

Read all of NHPR's coronavirus coverage here. 

CDC Adds 6 Symptoms To Its COVID-19 List

By 6 hours ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added several new symptoms to its existing list of symptoms for COVID-19.

The CDC has long said said that fever, cough and shortness of breath are indications that someone might have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It has now added six more conditions that may come with the disease: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Coronavirus Coverage

Centers for Disease Control