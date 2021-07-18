-
The Nashua Telegraph will scale back its print editions to Sundays only as the coronavirus continues to reshape the local news industry in New…
-
Newspapers in New Hampshire are in a strange position with COVID-19: lots of readers, but a steep decline in revenue as businesses close in the…
-
Nationally, newspaper readership is way down, but we talk with four New Hampshire publishers about how they're adapting and thriving. We also examine new…
-
The Valley News Appoints New EditorThe Valley News is getting a new top editor. Maggie Cassidy started there as a news assistant and most recently she served as the web editor for the…
-
The Telegraph of Nashua found itself in an awkward situation for a newspaper recently. Turmoil in the paper’s management was making the headlines.The…
-
The tragic killing of Charlie Sennott's colleague, New Hampshire native James Foley, was the first exposure for most Americans to ISIS, and a turning…
-
The Citizen newspaper of Laconia says it will stop publishing on Sept. 30, after 90 years of serving readers in the state's Lakes Region.The paper reports…
-
You can't confront the horror that was the Holocaust without facing inescapable questions of America's role. What did the United States know about the…
-
Way back to the times when corrupt party bosses like William Tweed of New York's Tammany Hall, American politicians have known to beware of cartoonists…
-
The news media is often seen as a troubled industry, with newspaper circulation and local reporting on the decline, and a continued rocky transition to a…