 Medical Examiner's Office: N.H. Overdose Deaths Decreased In 2019 | New Hampshire Public Radio

Medical Examiner's Office: N.H. Overdose Deaths Decreased In 2019

By 11 minutes ago

Credit NH Office of Chief Medical Examiner

For the second year in a row, drug overdose deaths decreased in New Hampshire, according to the state’s chief medical examiner.

Get stories like this in your inbox - sign up for our Rundown newsletter today.

In 2019, there were 415 overdose deaths in the state last year compared to 471 fatalities in 2018. Overdose deaths peaked at 490 in 2017.

New data shows the majority of 2019's deaths were caused by opioids, in particular, fentanyl or a combination of fentanyl and other drugs.

While the overall numbers were trending downward, deaths involving cocaine and methamphetamines were up last year.

In 2018, there were 22 methamphetamine related deaths compared to 52 in 2019. Overall, men accounted for nearly three quarters of overdose deaths in the state.

The chief medical examiner says it remains to be seen if the downward trend will continue this year. Preliminary data from New Hampshire suggests a slight uptick during the pandemic.

Read the Chief Medical Examiner's report:

Tags: 
Opioids
Addiction
Substance Abuse
Substance Misuse

Related Content

Report: N.H. Isn't Using Cost-effective Options to Offer Low-Income Residents Narcan

By Sep 25, 2020
Opioids container.
NHPR Photo

  A new report for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows a lot more people could be getting help from the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, but states are rarely using Medicaid to cover it.

The findings show that 5 percent of narcan treatments in the U.S. are covered by Medicaid. This trend holds true in New Hampshire, which has some of the highest overdose death rates in the country. Bahar Adili helped write the report.

N.H. Recovery Centers Face Funding Gap As State Waits For Opioid Response Grant

By Aug 24, 2020
Flikr Creative Commons / Grumpy-Puddin

Some New Hampshire recovery centers say they are dealing with a lapse in funds as the state waits to receive more federal money.  

An official from the Department of Health and Human Services says the state applied for a national State Opioid Response grant in May. Now, they’re waiting for at least $28.1 million from the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration. 

This funding provides support to 16 recovery centers in the state. 

Sununu Signs Bill Requiring Medication Assisted Treatment In N.H. Jails

By Jul 30, 2020
Emily Corwin / NHPR

One of the bills included in the omnibus healthcare legislation Governor Sununu signed into law on Wednesday requires that superintendents at county correctional facilities offer medication assisted treatment to inmates, when medically appropriate.

Medication assisted treatment provides anti-opioid medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to help people dealing with substance use disorders.

Manchester School District Joins Lawsuit Against OxyContin Drugmaker

By Jul 21, 2020
File Photo, NHPR

The Manchester School District is filing a legal claim against Purdue Pharma for that company's role in the opioid crisis.

Purdue Pharma made and marketed the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin, which many blame for high rates of opioid addiction. The company has since declared bankruptcy.

The Manchester Board of School Committee voted on Monday to join other school districts across the country who say they should get money from Purdue during its bankruptcy proceedings because of the toll of addiction on public schools.