Medical Examiner's Office: N.H. Overdose Deaths Decreased In 2019

For the second year in a row, drug overdose deaths decreased in New Hampshire, according to the state’s chief medical examiner.

In 2019, there were 415 overdose deaths in the state last year compared to 471 fatalities in 2018. Overdose deaths peaked at 490 in 2017.

New data shows the majority of 2019's deaths were caused by opioids, in particular, fentanyl or a combination of fentanyl and other drugs.

While the overall numbers were trending downward, deaths involving cocaine and methamphetamines were up last year.

In 2018, there were 22 methamphetamine related deaths compared to 52 in 2019. Overall, men accounted for nearly three quarters of overdose deaths in the state.

The chief medical examiner says it remains to be seen if the downward trend will continue this year. Preliminary data from New Hampshire suggests a slight uptick during the pandemic.

Read the Chief Medical Examiner's report: