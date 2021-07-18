-
Medical Examiner's Office: N.H. Overdose Deaths Decreased In 2019For the second year in a row, drug overdose deaths decreased in New Hampshire, according to the state’s chief medical examiner.Get stories like this in…
Some recovery groups in New Hampshire say there are more people struggling with addiction now than before the pandemic. In a Zoom conference call on…
A new survey shows that income for substance use treatment and recovery providers in the state has decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey, by…
Citing Safety and Capacity Concerns, Manchester Shelter to Cap NumbersManchester’s largest homeless shelter, run by New Horizons Families in Transition, is capping the number of people allowed to stay overnight. The limit…
Four months into the state's new addiction treatment program, Manchester says it's still overwhelmed with the number of people seeking help in the city.…
The First Church Congregational of Rochester and a recovery center that operates in it are suing the city of Rochester for trying to shut the center down.…
A group of New Hampshire lawmakers has issued their recommendations for repurposing the Sununu Youth Services Center (SYSC), the state’s juvenile…
New Hampshire is weeks away from having a 36-bed drug treatment center for youth.The Youth Substance Use Disorder Treatment Center, or SUD, is in a…
Hospitals will operate seven of the nine hubs at the center of the Sununu administration's newly designed approach to treating substance abuse. But…
A key player in the state’s fight against drug addiction has gone under financially, after running a deficit of more than half a million dollars.A state…