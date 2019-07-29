A Look At Poverty In Rural And Urban N.H.

What does poverty look like in New Hampshire? How does living in a rural part of the state versus a city impact access to services, including food programs, housing, transportation, and health care?
This show airs live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30th, and again at 7 p.m. Audio and transcript of the discussion will be available shortly after the program concludes.
GUESTS:
- Jessica Carson - Research Assistant Professor at UNH's Carsey School of Public Policy, in the Vulnerable Families Research Program.
- Greg Schneider - Planning and Grants Management Director at Southern New Hampshire Services, which helps low-income participants find access to employment, education, and assistance.