Related Program: 
The Exchange

A Look At Poverty In Rural And Urban N.H.

By The Exchange 3 hours ago

Credit NH Food Bank

What does poverty look like in New Hampshire? How does living in a rural part of the state versus a city impact access to services, including food programs, housing, transportation, and health care?

This show airs live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30th, and again at 7 p.m. Audio and transcript of the discussion will be available shortly after the program concludes. 

GUESTS:

  • Jessica Carson - Research Assistant Professor at UNH's Carsey School of Public Policy, in the Vulnerable Families Research Program. 
  • Greg Schneider - Planning and Grants Management Director at Southern New Hampshire Services, which helps low-income participants find access to employment, education, and assistance. 
Tags: 
Poverty
poverty urban rural