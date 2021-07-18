-
Governor Sununu has signed a bill to expand free breakfast for low-income students. The new law requires schools to offer free breakfast to students from…
What does poverty look like in New Hampshire? How does living in a rural part of the state versus a city impact access to services, including food…
A commission convened by lawmakers will issue recommendations on Wednesday for how New Hampshire courts should treat defendants before trial.The group -…
A new report out from UNH's Carsey School of Public Policy highlights the issue of child food insecurity in New Hampshire. To be food insecure means that…
The non-profit New Hampshire Women's Foundation released its first demographics report Thursday on the status of women in the state. On the surface, New…
MLK-inspired Poor People's Campaign Protest Blocks Concord Street, Six ArrestedFifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. started the Poor People's Campaign to fight systemic racism and poverty. More than 100 people gathered outside the…
New research from UNH shows fewer children in New Hampshire are living in poverty.The report from the Carsey School of Public Policy finds the rate of…
The weather’s heating up, which means New Hampshire schools are letting out for the summer.But for many students, especially those from low-income…
The chief of police of New Hampshire’s largest city is urging people not to give money to panhandlers.Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard wrote an open…
There are programs in many New Hampshire communities for those in need, but it’s not always easy for people to get to where those services are…