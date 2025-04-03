© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Venom and the cure

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:19 PM EDT
A snake wrangler holding a Russell’s viper, a highly venomous snake. A drop of venom is visible on its right fang.
Usman Ahmad, Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
A snake wrangler holding a Russell’s viper, a highly venomous snake. A drop of venom is visible on its right fang.

Venom is full of dualities. According to the UN’s World Health Organization, snakebite envenoming causes somewhere between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths per year, and even that is likely an undercount. Yet research into venom has yielded treatments for diabetes, cancer, erectile dysfunction, and even the celebrity favorite diabetes slash diet drug, Ozempic.

In this episode, we explore the world of venom, where fear and fascination go hand-in-hand, and the potential for healing comes with deadly stakes.

This is the second part of our “Things That Can Kill You” miniseries, which also explores poison and allergies (April 10).

Featuring Sakthi Vaiyapuri. Thanks to Iva Tatić for her question. 

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

Sakthi Vaiyapuri’s community awareness programmes in remote tribal regions in Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu. “We provided school bags, torch lights, and geometry boxes with snakebite awareness information.”
1 of 3  — IMG_20220805_125315_15.jpg
Courtesy Sakthi Vaiyapuri.
2 of 3  — IMG_20220805_125642_838.jpg
Courtesy Sakthi Vaiyapuri.
3 of 3  — IMG_20220805_134202_30.jpg
Courtesy Sakthi Vaiyapuri.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Here’s more on Sakthi Vaiyapuri’s community awareness programs in India and his team’s research on the socioeconomic impacts on rural populations in Tamil Nadu.

The UN’s World Health Organization’s fact sheet on snake envenoming as a high-priority neglected tropical disease

A great breakdown on why snakebite deaths are undercounted and the problem of missing data, written by global health researcher Saloni Dattani on Substack.

A Nature article on potential advances in antivenom 

Check out this Science Friday film on the cool research on cone snails and the non-opoiod painkillers derived from their venom.

More on Ozempic and lots of other innovations with roots in venom research (New York Times)

CREDITS

Outside/In host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Justine Paradis

Edited by Taylor Quimby

Executive Producer: Taylor Quimby

Our team also includes Felix Poon, Marina Henke, and Kate Dario.

NHPR’s Director of Podcasts is Rebecca Lavoie.

Music by Hatami Tsunami, OTE, Lofive, Marten Moses, and Blue Dot Sessions.

An Indian Cobra displays its hood to scare away a threat.
Keshav Mukund Kandhadai, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is a producer and reporter for NHPR's Creative Production Unit, most oftenOutside/In. Before NHPR, she produced Millennial podcast from Radiotopia, contributed to podcasts including Love + Radio, and reported for WCAI & WGBH from her hometown of Nantucket island.
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
