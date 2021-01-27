Former Concord School District Superintendent's Credentials Revoked

The state’s department of education announced Wednesday that former Concord School District Superintendent Terri Forsten has voluntarily surrendered her superintendent and principal certifications.

Forsten resigned in November of 2019, after public outcry over her handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by Howie Leung, a former special ed teacher in the district.

Forsten’s suspension means she can’t volunteer or work in any public, non-public or charter school through 2024. The former superintendent agreed she would limit her employment to a non-supervisory capacity after her suspension.

An independent report found that top school district officials failed to thoroughly investigate and report the sexual misconduct complaints against Leung.

Leung is awaiting trial on charges of sexually assaulting a former Concord student while she was in middle school.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is conducting a comprehensive review of whether the school district followed all state laws, rules and regulations designed to keep children safe.