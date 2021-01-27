 Former Concord School District Superintendent's Credentials Revoked | New Hampshire Public Radio

Former Concord School District Superintendent's Credentials Revoked

By 1 hour ago

Credit Via Concord High School website

The state’s department of education announced Wednesday that former Concord School District Superintendent Terri Forsten has voluntarily surrendered her superintendent and principal certifications.

Forsten resigned in November of 2019, after public outcry over her handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by Howie Leung, a former special ed teacher in the district.

Forsten’s suspension means she can’t volunteer or work in any public, non-public or charter school through 2024. The former superintendent agreed she would limit her employment to a non-supervisory capacity after her suspension.  

An independent report found that top school district officials failed to thoroughly investigate and report the sexual misconduct complaints against Leung.

Leung is awaiting trial on charges of sexually assaulting a former Concord student while she was in middle school.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is conducting a comprehensive review of whether the school district followed all state laws, rules and regulations designed to keep children safe.

Tags: 
Concord School District
Howie Leung

Related Content

Concord School Board Puts Superintendent, H.S. Principal On Leave Amid Inquiry

By Sep 27, 2019
Via Concord High School website

The Concord school board has placed district Superintendent Terri Forsten and Concord High Principal Tom Sica on paid leave, as the board investigates allegations that school officials mishandled claims of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct by a former teacher.

Superintendent of Concord School District Steps Down

By Nov 1, 2019
Via Concord High School website

Terri Forsten, the superintendent of the Concord School District, has resigned. Forsten has been on administrative leave since September, after public outcry over her handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a former teacher. The school board officially accepted her resignation on Friday night.

Investigator Issues Report to Concord Schools On Addressing Sexual Misconduct

By Nov 1, 2019
Via Concord High School website

 

An attorney hired by the Concord School Board to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by former special ed teacher Howie Leung has issued recommendations for how to deal with sexual misconduct in the district.