The state’s department of education announced Wednesday that former Concord School District Superintendent Terri Forsten has voluntarily surrendered her…
A report released this week by the Concord School Board confirmed that top school district officials failed to thoroughly investigate and report sexual…
Report Outlines Evidence Against Former Concord Teacher Accused Of Sexual AssaultA newly released report sheds some light on how the Concord School District handled a teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships with students…
Concord High School Principal Tom Sica has resigned, following months of public pressure and an investigation into the district's mishandling of…
An attorney hired by the Concord School Board to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by former special ed teacher Howie Leung has issued…
Concord School Board Won't Decide Administrators' Fate Until Conclusion Of Independent InvestigationThe Concord school board says it will wait for the results of an independent investigation before deciding the fate of embattled superintendent Terri…
Parents and advocates for children packed a Concord School Board meeting on Monday to give input on the district’s policies on sexual harassment, abuse…