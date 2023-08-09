Concord receives federal funding to improve school meals

The Concord school district is receiving a $91,066 federal grant to offer more nutritious and culturally diverse meals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The funding comes through the Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative, a collaborative effort between the USDA and the non-profit Action for Healthy Kids to bring more nutritious food to schools nationwide.

The district’s nutrition services department will utilize its grant to expand staff capacity and partner with community organizations, like the Concord Co-op, to facilitate relationships with local vendors and offer community events.

The district will hire a nutrition coordinator to help develop a menu that meets or exceeds USDA nutritional guidelines, focusing on reducing added sugars and sodium and increasing whole grains. The position will also be responsible for helping design a menu that better reflects students' diverse cultural backgrounds. The meal planning process will incorporate student feedback and test recipes designed by Concord Regional Technical Center’s Culinary and Pastry program students.

The federal initiative awarded over $30 million to 264 small and rural schools in 44 states to improve school nutrition and update culinary operations. USDA officials said that small and rural schools face unique barriers to food access compared to larger and more urban districts.

“We have to make sure that kids get a healthy meal that will help them during this formative time to be able to learn at their best and also grow into healthy adults,” USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said during a press call announcing the awards on Aug. 7.