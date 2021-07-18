-
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 4 de agosto.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
The state’s department of education announced Wednesday that former Concord School District Superintendent Terri Forsten has voluntarily surrendered her…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 9 de noviembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
Concord High School Principal Tom Sica has resigned, following months of public pressure and an investigation into the district's mishandling of…
Terri Forsten, the superintendent of the Concord School District, has resigned. Forsten has been on administrative leave since September, after public…
An attorney hired by the Concord School Board to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by former special ed teacher Howie Leung has issued…
The Concord school board has placed district Superintendent Terri Forsten and Concord High Principal Tom Sica on paid leave, as the board investigates…
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: September 6, 2019Students are back at school and we focus on education issues. The N.H. Supreme Court is asked once again to weigh in on school funding. In Concord, the…
Concord School Board Won't Decide Administrators' Fate Until Conclusion Of Independent InvestigationThe Concord school board says it will wait for the results of an independent investigation before deciding the fate of embattled superintendent Terri…
The Executive Council shoots down the nomination of Attorney General Gordon McDonald to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Two-thirds of Medicaid recipients…