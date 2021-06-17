For The First Time, Again; Laconia Bike Week Behind the Scenes

Hundreds of motorcycles are lining Lakeside Avenue in Laconia for the first time, again.

Vendors and bikers are at Laconia Motorcycle Week in full capacity, after pandemic restrictions reduced their numbers last year.

Cashenia Owens came up from Florida to work this bike week. She regularly works the bathrooms at motorcycle events and she tries to make the bathrooms feel like just as much of a party as the boardwalk. She’ll decorate in a theme (her favorites to do are Victoria’s Secret and Chanel) and sometimes play music.

Owens says being behind the scenes doesn’t make her feel any less a part of the big event.

“It doesn’t really phase anything for me,” she says. “Sometimes these bathrooms can be so live…when the ladies come in here some of them are so fun and jovial.”

The constant stream of bikers stopping in to touch up keeps Owens busy, running around to spray down handles and greeting every woman who walks in, but she doesn’t mind.

“I still enjoy what I do… and I have fun with my ladies that come in.”

