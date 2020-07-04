Caution Urged After Rip Currents in New England

Lifeguards are urging swimmers to use caution this holiday weekend following a spate of rip current rescues in New England.

Lifeguards at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach said they made 83 rescues on Thursday.

At Maine’s Scarborough Beach State Park, lifeguards rescued eight children from rip currents that same day.

The National Weather Service warned of rip currents Thursday, but they can happen anytime.

Pat Murphy, chief of the New Hampshire State Beach Patrol, reminds people that the key is not to panic and not to try to swim against a rip current. Instead, people are encouraged to swim parallel to the shore to escape the rip current.