Calling For Change: A Conversation With New Hampshire Protest Organizers

Calls to action against police brutality and systemic racism are happening across New Hampshire. We talk with local organizers about their missions, and how they're navigating activism during the pandemic. Are you attending a protest or vigil? Tell us why you demonstrate.
Air date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Tyrell Whitted - One of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter Manchester rally last weekend. Whitted also organized a Black Lives Matter rally in Manchester in 2016.
- James McKim - President of the Manchester NAACP.