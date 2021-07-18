Racial Justice

-
Community Service For Manchester Protester Antwan Stroud After Advocates Raised Questions About Racial Bias In SentencingAntwan Stroud was originally sentenced to 30 days in jail. But a white protester, Kyle Toledo, who was arrested on the same charges, got only community service. Stroud now has a similar sentence.
-
Advocates Criticize Sentencing Of Black Protester In Manchester While White 'Accomplice' Gets Community ServiceIn June 2020, more than a dozen people were arrested in Manchester after police attempted to clear the streets during a protest. But advocates allege Black protesters were charged and sentenced to steeper crimes than their white counterparts.
-
A North Country-based group found a new way to get people outside and support their work. Summits in Solidarity put together a hiking initiative to raise…
-
While some blue states and cities have succeeded in passing reforms, more muted action in other places has left activists calling out for federal legislation.
-
A major civil rights group is demanding the attorney general pause federal grants to local police until he confirms they aren't engaging in discrimination, citing more police killings of Black people.
-
Violent attacks against Asian Americans have invigorated an examination of our nation's long history of racism against people from this wide, diverse…
-
The jury includes three Black men, including two immigrants; one Black woman; two women who identify as multiracial; two white men; and six white women, Minnesota Public Radio reports.
-
"We concluded that there was sufficient evidence surrounding Mr. Prude's death to warrant presenting the case to a grand jury, and we presented the most comprehensive case possible," officials said.
-
Since 2015, police officers have fatally shot at least 135 unarmed Black people nationwide. The majority of officers were white, and for at least 15 of them, the shootings weren't their first or last.
-
Escrito por Annie Ropeik y Sarah Gibson. Traducción de María Aguirre Activistas de justicia racial de New Hampshire dicen que la respuesta policial a la…