 Bridgewater Man Arrested, Charged After Participating In Capitol Riot Last Week | New Hampshire Public Radio

Bridgewater Man Arrested, Charged After Participating In Capitol Riot Last Week

By 23 minutes ago

Credit JOSE LUIS MAGANA / AP

Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, is the first person from New Hampshire who has been arrested and charged for participating in last week’s riot. 

Gallagher is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The second offense is violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The arrest warrant states that Gallagher was part of a crowd that was quote “making loud noises, kicking chairs, throwing an unknown liquid substance at officers and spraying an unknown substance at officers.”

The crowd reached the Upper Level of the United States Capitol Visitors Center near the door to the House Atrium.

When police told the crowd to leave, they refused, and instead responded by shouting and cursing at them.

At an arraignment in New Hampshire on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone released Gallagher on condition he does not enter Washington, D.C., before his court hearing next week.  

That hearing will be held via videoconference.

The United States Attorney for New Hampshire said last Friday, Jan. 8, that he will investigate, and if warranted, prosecute any New Hampshire residents who committed crimes during the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Tags: 
Capitol Mob
Washington DC
Insurrection at the Capitol

Related Content

Rep. Annie Kuster: Trump Not The Only One Complicit In Storming Of Capitol

By & 7 hours ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR / NHPR

The U.S. House voted to impeach Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday, this time for incitement of an insurrection. This follows last week's events when pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol, an incident that left five people dead.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with New Hampshire Democratic Representative Annie Kuster, who voted for impeachment.

What We Know About The Capitol Police Officer Who Died

By Jan 8, 2021

Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, died after sustaining injuries in the line of duty at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S.