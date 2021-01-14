Bridgewater Man Arrested, Charged After Participating In Capitol Riot Last Week

Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, is the first person from New Hampshire who has been arrested and charged for participating in last week’s riot.

Gallagher is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The second offense is violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The arrest warrant states that Gallagher was part of a crowd that was quote “making loud noises, kicking chairs, throwing an unknown liquid substance at officers and spraying an unknown substance at officers.”

The crowd reached the Upper Level of the United States Capitol Visitors Center near the door to the House Atrium.

When police told the crowd to leave, they refused, and instead responded by shouting and cursing at them.

At an arraignment in New Hampshire on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone released Gallagher on condition he does not enter Washington, D.C., before his court hearing next week.

That hearing will be held via videoconference.

The United States Attorney for New Hampshire said last Friday, Jan. 8, that he will investigate, and if warranted, prosecute any New Hampshire residents who committed crimes during the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.