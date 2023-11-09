© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Bristol man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot, the sixth so far from NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST
A photo submitted in court records by federal prosecutors allegedly showing Shawn Mahoney inside of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021
Security footage/FBI
Federal prosecutors say this photo, submitted in court records, allegedly shows Shawn Mahoney inside of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021

A Bristol man is facing four federal charges for allegedly breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

He’s the sixth person from New Hampshire to face charges in connection with the riot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shawn Daniel Mahoney was arrested Thursday for allegedly entering the Capitol building following a rally in support of former President Donald Trump. He is facing four federal charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

According to an FBI affidavit, Mahoney can be seen in surveillance footage inside the building wearing a “Trump Pence” T-shirt. Mahoney’s identity was allegedly confirmed by a former co-worker who was shown multiple photographs of him on the grounds of the Capitol.

Mahoney made an initial appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon in Concord and was released on personal recognizance. He is the second person from Bristol, which has a population of approximately 3,000 people, accused of entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cindy Young was arrestedin June for her alleged role in the riot. A few days earlier, a Salem man with ties to a white supremacist group was also arrestedfor his alleged role in the Capitol siege.

Three other New Hampshire residents have either been found guilty or pleaded guilty to participating in the breach, including Kirstyn Niemela of Hudson, who was sentenced to 11 months in prison.
