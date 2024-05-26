Outside/In: The Department of Living Animals

© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published May 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Two bison are in a paddock in the South Yard behind the Smithsonian Institution Building. They were acquired in 1886 by the United States National Museum's Department of Living Animals, which eventually became the National Zoological Park. This photograph, taken sometime between 1886 and 1889, predates the founding of the National Zoo, which was established by Act of Congress in 1889.

The Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington is sometimes called “the people’s zoo.” That’s because it’s the only zoo in the country to be created by an act of Congress, and admission is free.

But why did our federal government create a national zoo in the first place?

Producer Felix Poon has the scoop — from its surprising origins in the near-extinction of bison, to a look at its modern-day mission of conservation. We’re going on a field trip to learn all about the National Zoo.

Featuring Kara Ingraham, Daniel Frank, and Ellie Tahmaseb.

William Hornaday founded the National Zoo but his legacy is complicated, to say the least. Environmental journalist Michelle Nijhuis contemplates whether he’s a “villainous hero or heroic villain” (PBS).

“A Chinese cigarette tin launched D.C.’s 50-year love affair with pandas” tells the origin story of pandas at the National Zoo. (The Washington Post).

The story of Ota Benga, the man who was caged by William Hornaday in the Bronx Zoo (The Guardian).

Environmental writer Emma Marris imagines a world without zoos in her opinion essay, “Modern Zoos Are Not Worth the Moral Cost.” (New York Times).

We looked at the court case of Happy the Elephant in our 2022 Outside/In episode, “Et Tu, Brute? The Case for Human Rights for Animals.”

Host: Nate Hegyi
Reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon
Editing by Taylor Quimby.
Our staff also includes Justine Paradis
Executive producer: Taylor Quimby
Rebecca Lavoie is Director of On-Demand Audio
Music by Bluedot Sessions and Jules Gaia
Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder
Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio

Submit a question to the “Outside/Inbox.” We answer queries about the natural world, climate change, sustainability, and human evolution. You can send a voice memo to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837).

Producers Felix Poon and Zoey Knox pose at the National Zoo
Producers Felix Poon and Zoey Knox pose at the National Zoo
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
