Outside/In: The Department of Living Animals

The Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington is sometimes called “the people’s zoo.” That’s because it’s the only zoo in the country to be created by an act of Congress, and admission is free.

But why did our federal government create a national zoo in the first place?

Producer Felix Poon has the scoop — from its surprising origins in the near-extinction of bison, to a look at its modern-day mission of conservation. We’re going on a field trip to learn all about the National Zoo.

Featuring Kara Ingraham, Daniel Frank, and Ellie Tahmaseb.

LINKS

William Hornaday founded the National Zoo but his legacy is complicated, to say the least. Environmental journalist Michelle Nijhuis contemplates whether he’s a “villainous hero or heroic villain” (PBS).

“A Chinese cigarette tin launched D.C.’s 50-year love affair with pandas” tells the origin story of pandas at the National Zoo. (The Washington Post).

The story of Ota Benga, the man who was caged by William Hornaday in the Bronx Zoo (The Guardian).

Environmental writer Emma Marris imagines a world without zoos in her opinion essay, “Modern Zoos Are Not Worth the Moral Cost.” (New York Times).

We looked at the court case of Happy the Elephant in our 2022 Outside/In episode, “Et Tu, Brute? The Case for Human Rights for Animals.”

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon

Editing by Taylor Quimby.

Our staff also includes Justine Paradis

Executive producer: Taylor Quimby

Rebecca Lavoie is Director of On-Demand Audio

Music by Bluedot Sessions and Jules Gaia

Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio

Submit a question to the “Outside/Inbox.” We answer queries about the natural world, climate change, sustainability, and human evolution. You can send a voice memo to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837).