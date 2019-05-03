Bill to Hire Dozens of New Employees at DCYF Heads to Governor Sununu

A bill to add dozens of new state employees at the agency tasked with investigating child abuse has now passed both chambers of the legislature.

Multiple outside reviews of the Division of Children, Youth and Families have identified a shortage of caseworkers as a problem. DCYF employees currently juggle a caseload that is nearly four times the nationally recommended average.

A bill that passed the House on Thursday would add 77 new positions at the agency at a cost of about $8.5 million over the next two years.

The bill now heads to Governor Chris Sununu.

