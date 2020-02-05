Biden Works To Find Footing In N.H., With Jabs at Sanders and Buttigieg

A day after telling voters in Nashua that “he’d gotten more than his fair share" of Iowa Caucus delegates, Joe Biden was sounding a different message on the New Hampshire campaign trail Wednesday.

“I am not going to sugarcoat it," Biden told a crowd in Somersworth. "We took a gut punch in Iowa, the whole process took a gut punch. But look, this is not the first time I’ve been knocked down."

NHPR’s Josh Rogers was with Biden Wednesday, as he and his campaign worked to restore its footing with less than a week until the primary here.