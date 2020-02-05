Biden Works To Find Footing In N.H., With Jabs at Sanders and Buttigieg

By 43 minutes ago
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he took a "gut punch" in the Iowa Caucuses this week, but vowed to fight on in New Hampshire and beyond.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A day after telling voters in Nashua that “he’d gotten more than his fair share" of Iowa Caucus delegates, Joe Biden was sounding a different message on the New Hampshire campaign trail Wednesday.

“I am not going to sugarcoat it," Biden told a crowd in Somersworth. "We took a gut punch in Iowa, the whole process took a gut punch. But look, this is not the first time I’ve been knocked down."

NHPR’s Josh Rogers was with Biden Wednesday, as he and his campaign worked to restore its footing with less than a week until the primary here.

 

  

2020 Primary
Joe Biden
NH Politics

