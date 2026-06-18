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Ayotte opens up big fundraising gap over Warmington in race for governor

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
Governor Kelly Ayotte, on the left, is running for reelection and Cinde Warmington, right, is looking to defeat her in 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, is running for reelection, while former Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat, is looking to defeat her in 2026.

New campaign finance filings show Gov. Kelly Ayotte has collected six times as much money as Democratic rival Cinde Warmington, and has $2 million left to spend as election season ramps up.

The reports show Ayotte has raised about $3.7 million overall, and $1.6 million so far this year.

Warmington, meanwhile, collected $635,0000 overall with almost all the money coming since January.

The reports show Ayotte is raising money at about the same pace as she did when she won election two years ago after running in a contested primary.

Warmington, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, is meanwhile collecting money at a slower clip than she did two years ago, when she lost in the Democratic primary.

Her campaign is emphasizing that almost all of Warmington’s financial support is coming from inside New Hampshire, and that most of her campaign donors are giving less than $100.

But the reports also show Warmington’s overall fundraising lags well behind what her party’s last two nominees for governor had collected by this point in the campaign.

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Politics Elections 2026
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
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