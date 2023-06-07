Sex ed program may resume, over objections of Republicans on NH Executive Council

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Seven months after Executive Council Republicans defunded an after-school sex education program aimed at reducing teen pregnancy, the federal government is offering providers a way around the council.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office said Monday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services is offering organizations in New Hampshire $250,000 to resume the Personal Responsibility Education Program.

The grants do not require the approval of the Executive Council.

Led by Shaheen, the state’s federal delegation requested the funding in December, shortly after the Executive Council voted 3-2 to reject a $682,000 contract with two nonprofits that were providing the program, Amoskeag Health in Manchester and the TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont. They are located in communities with the state’s highest teen pregnancy rates.

When it looked like the grants wouldn’t be available until August, Shaheen sent a second letter on May 31 to the federal agency asking that the awards be expedited. The agency began accepting applications Friday.

The Executive Council had approved funding for the PREP program for a decade before Republican members, who had previously voted for it, voted it down.

The program, which requires parental permission, covers abstinence, the reproductive process, sexually transmitted diseases, and contraception. According to Get Real’s website, its curriculum aligns with the National Sexuality Education Standards on additional topics related to understanding gender identity and expression, and relationship and decision-making skills.

Republican Councilors David Wheeler and Joe Kenney cited concerns about the right of parents to know what their child discusses or shares during the program. Wheeler also said he was concerned lessons on abstinence are limited to sexual activity that can lead to pregnancy and not other activities, including same-sex interactions.

The program is open to youth between 10 and 19 years old and pregnant and parenting youth under age 21.

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation provided Amoskeag Health temporary funding when it suspended its program following the council’s vote.

Kris McCracken, president and CEO of Amoskeag Health, said Tuesday they will be applying for grant money. The TLC Family Resource Center could not be immediately reached to say whether it would.