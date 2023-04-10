© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.
Education

Trial in latest NH school funding case begins in Rockingham County

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published April 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
Rockingham County Superior Court, NH. NHPR photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.

A trial centered on claims made by 17 school districts that the state is failing to meet its obligation to provide an adequate education is now underway in Rockingham County Superior Court.

At issue in the case is whether what the state of New Hampshire pays for educational adequacy — now about $3,800 per student — is enough.

The Con-Val school district in southwestern New Hampshire, which first brought this case in 2019, spends nearly $11,000 per student.

Michael Tierney, the lawyer representing the plaintiff districts, said the suit aims to spell out the true cost of state requirements.

“Costing components of an adequate education is a matter of fact law, and we are going to be having the court determine that," Tierney said.

In court filings, the state argues lawmakers define adequacy and discretion over how to fund it.

This lawsuit has already withstood several efforts by the state to have it dismissed.

A separate suit challenging the use of varied local tax rates to fund public education is slated for trial this fall.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
Education school fundingEducation
Josh Rogers
See stories by Josh Rogers

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.