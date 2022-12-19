© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Watch: House January 6 panel holds its final meeting to vote on Trump criminal referrals

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Staff & Wire Report
Published December 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST
Capitol Riot Investigation. AP photo downloaded by NHPR
Jose Luis Magana/AP
/
FR159526 AP
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday, Dec. 19, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its final meeting. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding a public meeting to discuss and vote on possible criminal referrals.

The House meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 19. Listen on NHPR and watch via this NPR video embed:

Related coverage:

The Jan. 6 committee is about to have its last hearing. Here's what to expect

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish

