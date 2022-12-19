Watch: House January 6 panel holds its final meeting to vote on Trump criminal referrals
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding a public meeting to discuss and vote on possible criminal referrals.
The House meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 19. Listen on NHPR and watch via this NPR video embed:
