© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!
Politics

NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 26, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO's deputy general secretary has said in an interview with The Associated Press that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old "barbaric war" against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.

Mircea Geoana said that NATO would be "forced to take appropriate measures" in the event of a chemical or nuclear attack, which follows a string of ominous comments from Moscow officials who refuse to rule out their use.

By Geoana's estimation, the Putin regime's most significant mistake so far was underestimating "the bravery of the Ukrainian army" and the "unity of the political West."

Tags

Politics Ukraine
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.