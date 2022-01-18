© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Shaheen on Senate delegation trip to Ukraine

New Hampshire Public Radio
January 18, 2022
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

New Hampshire's senior senator is on a bipartisan congressional delegation visit.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Seven U.S. senators are in Ukraine to meet with that country's president and other officials.

The bipartisan delegation consists of four Democrats — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal — and three Republicans — Rob Portman, Kevin Cramer and Roger Wicker.

Members said they will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Ukraine as it tries to solidify its democracy while facing an increasingly belligerent Russia.

