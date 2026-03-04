NH Libertarian Party says ‘perfectly permissible to kill’ former Executive Councilor for income tax plan

The New Hampshire Libertarian party made calls on X Tuesday saying political violence aimed at former Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky and his proposal to introduce an income tax was “legitimate.”

Volinsky, a Democrat, and other advocates are proposing a plan that would institute a 3% income tax for all residents and a tax of $3 per $1,000 of equalized property value for all homeowners to pay for public education.

“...Volinsky is threatening the forced conscription of millions of hours of labor. Under libertarian ethical theory, it is perfectly permissible to kill him,” the party wrote on Tuesday, followed by additional posts on X Wednesday, including a poll asking X users when violence against a politician is legitimate.

One of the posts on X from the account of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire.

Volinsky, who ran for governor in 2020, said his plan would use the tax revenue for education funding.

"I expected to debate the terms of the school funding plan that we put forward. I expected there to be disagreement, he said. “I did not expect to have the libertarians threaten to kill me and for my own party to take 24 hours to respond to that threat."

In a statement on Wednesday, House Democratic leader Rep. Alexis Simpson said, “This kind of rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable. Calling for the murder because of political disagreement crosses a clear line.”

Volinsky said he contacted law enforcement.

“The New Hampshire Department of Justice is aware of the reported social media post involving the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire and former Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky,” Michael Garrity, communications director for the state Attorney General’s office, said in a statement to NHPR.

“We take any allegation involving potential threats of violence seriously but would not comment on the existence or status of any potential investigations at this time,” Garrity said.

NHPR has reached out to the Libertarian Party and Gov. Kelly Ayotte for comment.

This isn’t the first time the party has made posts endorsing political violence. In the fall of 2024, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party made posts endorsing the assasination of Vice President Kamala Harris, who was then the Democratic presidential nominee.

It grabbed the attention of state and federal law enforcement. The chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties in New Hampshire also condemned the posts, which also drew the attention of state and federal law enforcement.

This is a developing story.