Signed defense bill includes ending 'pink tax' on uniforms

The newly signed National Defense Authorization Act includes several provisions proposed by New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, including the elimination of the "pink tax" on women's uniforms in the military.

The bill President Joe Biden signed Monday includes provisions proposed by Hassan and Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, aimed at eliminating the higher prices female service members often pay for their uniforms.

The measure require the Department of Defense to develop consistent criteria for determining which uniform items are considered "uniquely military," so as to reduce differences in out-of-pocket costs across services and by gender.