Support
Snow far, snow good: Some NH ski areas already open, as season kicks into gear

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:28 PM EST
Cannon Mountain opened a week earlier this year than last year thanks to early snowfall and snowmaking.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Cannon Mountain opened a week earlier this year than last year thanks to early snowfall and snowmaking.

Tourism officials predict three million people will hit New Hampshire’s slopes and Nordic ski trails this winter. And thanks to a chilly November, a few ski resorts are already open —and others will be soon.

Cannon Mountain began running a pair of lifts a week earlier than last year, thanks to more than a foot of snow and snowmaking.

“We're open top to bottom, so folks can ride up to the summit and take it all the way down multiple routes,” said Jennifer Karnan, head of marketing and sales at Cannon. The mountain is closed Thanksgiving Day.

Loon Mountain Resort is also open a few days ahead of last year. Taylor Siewierski, Loon’s communications manager, said that’s due in part to its investment since last season in snowmaking equipment.

“We're seeing that pay off, and it's delivering consistent wall-to-wall coverage on our trails,” she said.

Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln opened ahead of Thanksgiving, which is earlier than last year, thanks in part to expanding its snowmaking equipment.
Courtesy
Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln opened ahead of Thanksgiving, which is earlier than last year, thanks in part to expanding its snowmaking equipment.

Melody Nestor, assistant director of Ski New Hampshire, which tracks conditions at many resorts, said the biggest challenge right now is convincing skiers that it’s really winter in the mountains.

“That’s a perennial problem,” Nestor said. “Certainly a lot of people who ski our mountains come from south of the mountains, and it's not snowy in their backyard, so they assume there's no snow.”

Nestor and the others suggested checking resorts’ websites and social media pages for the latest conditions. Ski New Hampshire is tracking opening dates on its website. Cranmore Mountain and Waterville Valley Resort plan to open this week. Most of the other resorts expect to open trails in early to mid-December.

NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
