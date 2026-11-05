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Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Recreational Forecast

Expect fog, snow and tough trail conditions above tree line

By Alex Branton, Mount Washington Observatory
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:13 PM EST
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch

After an anomalously warm and dry week, this weekend will shift to a wetter and slightly cooler pattern.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance for rain showers across the Granite State, with temperatures starting in the mid-40s near Lancaster and in the low 50s near Peterborough, warming to the upper 50s to low 60s.

The chance for rain showers will continue Saturday night while overnight lows fall to the upper 30s near Colebrook and the mid 40s near Portsmouth.

It will be cloudy and breezy on Sunday, with light rain showers mixed with a few snowflakes north of Franconia Notch. Daytime highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s in the north and upper 50s in the south.

At the higher terrain, rain on Saturday will change to snow Saturday night and Sunday. Fog and blowing snow will make for difficult trail conditions above tree line.

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