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Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Recreational Forecast

Bundle up for a chilly weekend, with a chance of snow

By Alex Branton, Mount Washington Observatory
Published October 15, 2026 at 8:36 AM EDT
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch

A strong cold front on Friday will set the stage for a chilly weekend across New Hampshire.

Gusty winds on Saturday will add a bite to the air, so be sure to bundle up for outdoor activities. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s north of the notches and in the upper 40s at the Seacoast. Saturday will start with cloudy skies and the sun peeking out towards Saturday afternoon.

Those of us from Franconia to Pittsburg may wake up to a dusting of snow on Saturday, with snow showers continuing into the late morning. Expect freezing temperatures across the state Saturday night, with a rebound into the 40s near Berlin and 50s near Manchester Sunday afternoon.

Sunnier skies and lighter winds are in store for Sunday. At the higher summits, temperatures will plummet into the single digits, with high winds and icy trail conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday.

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