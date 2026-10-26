Rev. Ed Cardoza chosen as new bishop for the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire

The Episcopal Church of New Hampshire has a new leader.

The Reverend Ed Cardoza was chosen as the 11th bishop for the diocese at its annual convention this weekend.

Cardoza will succeed Bishop Robert Hirschfeld, who is retiring after 14 years in the role.

“To be called to this ministry is a sacred privilege that I accept with a humbled heart, deeply aware of both the immense responsibility and the extraordinary work that lies ahead,” Cardoza said in a press release.

Cardoza is currently the priest-in-charge at Grace Episcopal Church in Manchester. He grew up in East Boston and held ministry positions in Greater Boston and the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts. He also has experience in global health and outreach work in Haiti and Rwanda, among other postings.

Cardoza lives in Peterborough with his spouse, Albert. He will officially take on the role of bishop at a ceremony at Rollins Chapel in Hanover on March 6, 2027.

The Episcopal Church of New Hampshire has roughly 10,000 congregants across 46 congregations.