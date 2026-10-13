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Spaulding Turnpike lane closures start for General Sullivan Bridge demolition

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sarah Donovan - Foster's Daily Democrat
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:01 PM EDT
A view of the old General Sullivan Bridge in Dover, NH, which will be removed in October 2026.
Deb Cram / Foster's Daily Democrat
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Drivers can expect lane closures soon on the Spaulding Turnpike southbound due to the removal of the old General Sullivan Bridge, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

This story was originally produced by Foster's Daily Democrat. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Drivers on Spaulding Turnpike southbound in Dover and Newington are expected to see daily lane closures for about six weeks, starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, due to the removal of the old Gen. Sullivan Bridge adjacent to the busy roadway.

The closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from mile marker 4.2 to mile marker 3.6 through approximately Wednesday, Nov. 25 as the center span is removed, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Additionally, boaters can expect brief navigational channel closures during the same hours, coordinated by the Coast Guard and NH Marine Patrol, according to an NHDOT official.

The Gen. Sullivan Bridge is located adjacent to the Little Bay bridges, which carry vehicular traffic between Dover and Newington along routes 4, 16 and the Spaulding Turnpike.

Read more at Seacoastonline.

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NHPR
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