New surcharge on solid waste in New Hampshire to take effect in January

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Starting Jan. 1, New Hampshire will place a $3.50 per ton surcharge on all solid waste taken at any of the state’s six active landfills or its waste-to-energy facility.

The surcharge was included in the state budget signed into law in June. The state plans to use the revenue to fund salaries for waste management officials at the Department of Environmental Services and to support grant projects focused on improving waste disposal infrastructure across the state. This type of surcharge is common in other states, including neighboring Vermont and Massachusetts.

The fee will be paid by municipalities, businesses, and other institutions, but New Hampshire towns and cities will receive a 100% quarterly rebate.

Roughly 1.9 million tons of trash were disposed of in New Hampshire in 2022, according to the most recent data available from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. At $3.50 per ton, 1.9 million tons would’ve generated roughly $6.7 million had the surcharge been in effect at the time, though some of that would’ve been rebated to towns and cities.

Of the 1.9 million tons in 2022, roughly 1.1 million tons — about 58% — came from municipalities, though it’s unclear from the data how many of those municipalities were in New Hampshire and how many were out-of-state. But almost half of the total (both municipal and non-municipal) — or roughly 820,000 tons — came from out-of-state sources, mostly nearby states with more restrictive waste regulations. The large amount of out-of-state trash being dumped in New Hampshire has been a focus of those advocating for changes in the state’s landfill system.

Reagan Bissonnette, an expert on solid waste issues, said that’s why the rebate applies only to in-state municipalities.

“If the state simply wanted to stop waste from coming into the state from out of state, they wouldn’t be able to simply say ‘no trash can come here from Vermont or Maine or Massachusetts,’” she said. “That would actually violate the Commerce Clause of the Constitution. So this disposal fee is designed in such a way that the burden will primarily be on anyone from out of state who’s disposing waste in New Hampshire, and any business sources or institutions that are disposing of waste in New Hampshire. So municipalities are really the ones most benefiting here.”

Bissonnette is a member of the state’s Solid Waste Working Group, which was created by the state Legislature to advise DES, and is the executive director of NH Recycles, a nonprofit created by New Hampshire municipalities that helps communities develop and improve recycling systems. She sees the fee as a positive.

“Certainly the cost of disposal will go up for businesses and out-of-state entities,” she said. “But for New Hampshire municipalities, I do see this as a real positive, because my expectation is that New Hampshire municipalities will be able to readily apply for grants in the future to help them maybe purchase a baler to compact their recycling, or to pay for new equipment at their facility that’s going to help them recycle better. Also, the grants will be available for small businesses that may be looking to get into composting food waste in the state.”

Bissonnette, a strong proponent of recycling and someone who works in the field, is also happy this will create an added incentive for businesses and institutions facing the fee to grow their recycling program.

Bissonnette said rates to dispose of waste at a landfill or waste-to-energy facility are currently anywhere from $60 to $90 a ton, “so in the big scheme of things, $3.50 is not a huge number, but certainly when you aggregate it across all of the waste disposed of New Hampshire, it’s going to raise a meaningful amount of money.”

