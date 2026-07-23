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Nine cases of cyclospora tied to lettuce served at Cheshire Medical Center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published July 23, 2026 at 5:39 PM EDT
The state health department says anyone who has eaten lettuce products from early June to July 20th and has severe or persistent diarrhea should consider getting tested for a cyclospora infection.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
The state health department says anyone who has eaten lettuce products from early June to July 20th and has severe or persistent diarrhea should consider getting tested for a cyclospora infection.

Nine people have confirmed cases of cyclospora infection after eating lettuce at the cafeteria in Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The health department says the lettuce was later recalled by Taylor Farms and is no longer being served.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Dartmouth Health said Cheshire Medical Center has identified 16 total patients, including 10 employees, who were exposed to cyclosporiasis, though only nine of them had "confirmed" cases. Dartmouth Health said, as of Thursday afternoon, no inpatients have contracted the illness while at Cheshire Medical Center.

The state health department says anyone who has eaten lettuce products from early June to July 20 and has severe or persistent diarrhea should consider getting tested for a cyclospora infection.

Low-grade fever, nausea, stomach cramps and fatigue are also symptoms of the parasite.

Without treatment, symptoms can last longer and may relapse, though most people with normal immune function will get better on their own.
NH News
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson

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