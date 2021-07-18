-
In a major victory for mental health advocates, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued an opinion Tuesday that found the government is violating the due…
A dispute centering on the legal rights of those held against their will because of alleged psychiatric concerns will go before the justices of New…
Woman's Claim Of Firing Over Breastfeeding Remains DismissedThe New Hampshire Supreme Court is split 2-2 over a woman's nearly nine-year battle to challenge her firing from the state Department of Health and Human…
The state began "Phase 1B" of its vaccine rollout two weeks ago. Those who are 65 and older, and younger people who have serious medical conditions, are…
A federal lawsuit alleges the state is failing to provide adequate services for older residents and those with disabilities, placing them at greater risk…
The New Hampshire Disability Rights Center is suing the state of New Hampshire in federal court over its treatment of foster youth with mental health…
With hundreds of thousands of rapid COVID-19 antigen testing supplies slated to arrive in the coming months, the state says it will now include those…
Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans Friday afternoon to lift some restrictions on the state's hospitals and businesses meant to slow the spread of COVID-19,…
An employee of the state Department of Health and Human Services, Anna Carrigan, has filed a lawsuit alleging the state is failing its legal…
The city of Manchester is scrambling to find a stop-gap measure after learning the Doorway, the local hub for people in addiction crisis, is significantly…