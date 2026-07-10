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FBI arrests man accused of armed robbery of Nashua bank

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man arrested and charged with armed bank robbery for banks in Nashua, NH, and Boonton, N.Y., in June 2026.
1 of 4  — Sawyer Complaint Photo 3.jpg
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man arrested and charged with armed bank robbery for banks in Nashua, NH, and Boonton, N.Y., in June 2026.
FBI
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man arrested and charged with armed bank robbery for banks in Nashua, NH, and Boonton, N.Y., in June 2026.
2 of 4  — Sawyer Complaint Photo 2.jpg
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man arrested and charged with armed bank robbery for banks in Nashua, NH, and Boonton, N.Y., in June 2026.
FBI
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man arrested and charged with armed bank robbery for banks in Nashua, NH, and Boonton, N.Y., in June 2026.
3 of 4  — Sawyer Complaint Photo 1.jpg
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man arrested and charged with armed bank robbery for banks in Nashua, NH, and Boonton, N.Y., in June 2026.
FBI
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man arrested and charged with armed bank robbery for banks in Nashua, NH, and Boonton, N.Y., in June 2026.
4 of 4  — Sawyer Complaint Photo 4.jpg
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man arrested and charged with armed bank robbery for banks in Nashua, NH, and Boonton, N.Y., in June 2026.
FBI

The FBI has arrested a Massachusetts man for an alleged armed bank robbery in Nashua last month.

Authorities say Joseph Sawyer, 52, of Townsend, Mass, was also wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in Boonton, New Jersey, in late June.

A criminal complaint filed in New Hampshire alleges Sawyer robbed St. Mary’s Bank in Nashua on June 12.

The FBI says Sawyer had what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun and ordered everyone in the bank to get on the floor and turn over their cell phones.

A similar scenario unfolded in the robbery of a Chase Bank in New Jersey.

The FBI says it arrested Sawyer on Wednesday night in upstate New York based on information gained and shared by the FBI’s office in Boston and the Nashua Police Department. Police fielded tips that the alleged robber was in upstate New York.

The U.S. Attorney's office in New Hampshire is prosecuting the case.

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